KCR Behaving Like Nizam, No Democracy in Telangana: Etela

BJP leader Etela Rajendar is not leaving any stone unturned to criticise Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In a public meeting at Veenavanka Mandal on Sunday, Etela alleged that KCR had started behaving like a Nizam after winning as Chief Minister for the second time. He further stated that there is no democracy in the state and KCR is ruling like a dictator.

Etela also said that KCR had ruined the politics and TRS leaders were threatening the voters by saying that they will not get the benefits of welfare schemes if they vote for the BJP. He stated that people have taught lesson to KCR in the Dubbak bypoll.

Etela said that free treatment in private hospitals was not given to white ration card holders because the government owed around Rs 1,300 crore under the Aarogyasri scheme. He lashed out at Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar. He said that Gangula Kamalakar should take measures to purchase food grains instead he is sketching plans to distribute liquor. Etela alleged that Finance Minister Harish Rao was distributing money in the Huzurabad constituency.

The BJP leader said that TRS leaders have been creating fake letters on his name to tarnish his image. Etela said that TRS leaders are spreading false news about him and are claiming that he had not taken up any developmental activities as an MLA in the Huzurabad constituency.

