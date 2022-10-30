KCR Bars CBI from Entering Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Sunday issued a GO withdrawing permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct investigations in the state. It came to light during the hearing of a petition filed by the state unit BJP seeking a CBI probe into the case, registered at Moinabad police station in Telangana High Court.

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA). This law makes the CBI a special wing of Delhi Police and thus its original jurisdiction is limited to Delhi.

Section 6 of the DPSE Act authorises the central government to direct CBI to probe a case within the jurisdiction of any state on the recommendation of the concerned state government. The courts can also order a CBI probe, and even monitor the progress of investigation.

