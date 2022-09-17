KCR Asks PM Modi With Folded Hands to Approve Tribal Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of indulging in divisive politics at a rally in Hyderabad to mark the annexation of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad by India in 1948.

He said this while raising the demand that the BJP-led central government to okay 10 per cent reservation for tribal people in Telangana. "The Bill (proposed law) is pending with the Centre. I am asking Amit Shah, who is doing divisive politics here; I am folding hands and asking PM Narendra Modi, whose birthday it is today, to please approve that Bill," he said at a public function organised by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government. "Even the President of India is an Adivasi (tribal) woman. She won't stop the move," he added.

He then announced that his government will issue an order for the quota next week. "Will Narendra Modi accept it, or will he make it a noose around his neck?" he said.

The Chief Minister, at his rally in the evening, gestured towards the large crowd and said, "Can you see this, Amit Shah? Can you see this, Narendra Modi? Today you came here to do divisive politics, but please address people's aspirations. In the last eight years, has the central government done any good work?"

