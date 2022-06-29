KCR Asks KTR's Team To Find Solutions To Challenges Faced By People In Daily Lives

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the second phase of the T-Hub innovation centre on Tuesday. After the inauguration, KCR inspected the infrastructure developed to provide a startup friendly ecosystem. KCR asked IT Minister KT Rama Rao and his team to facilitate startups housed at the T-Hub to use sophisticated technology and find innovative solutions to the challenges faced by people in their daily lives. He also appreciated the efforts of KTR and his team towards the growth of the IT industry in Hyderabad.

"Young India wants to be challenged and seeks to compete globally and our government recognizes this aspirational India. We are keen on building an India that is known equally for its entrepreneurial as well as technological capabilities," KCR said.

He further added, "The Telangana government invested in the second phase of T-Hub to create incubation facility for the next generation of startups that would emerge as strong pillars of the Indian economy in future."

KCR also said that "T-Hub was founded to bring together the best talent from across the country to nurture a startup ecosystem, and in the process, it emerged as a national model. It has impacted 2,000 entrepreneurs and witnessed funding of $1.19 billion. We made doing business easier for the startups."

