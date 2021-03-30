KCR Asks DCs To Ensure MSP For Paddy Farmers in Procurement Centres

Given the surge of Covid cases in Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that the government would set up 6,408 procurement centres in Villages across the state to purchase paddy from the farmers like last year. KCR held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments on Monday.

KCR directed Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Finance Secretary to make all arrangements to provide Rs 20,000 crore bank guarantee by Tuesday evening. He also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold an emergency video conference with all the district collectors for an immediate opening of procurement centres.

KCR asked Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to look into the setting up of the procurement centres as well as the procurement process. And directed ministers to take all precautions needed and to ensure that farmers are not facing any difficulty during the procurement process.

From 6,408 procurement centres, 2,131 would be set up in IKP centres, and 3,964 would be set up in PACS centres and the remaining 313 in other places. KCR insisted that a minimum support price should be paid in all procurement centres. He also asked them to ensure that paddy should not have more than 17% moisture.