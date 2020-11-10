HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of an army jawan from Nizamabad district, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing shock over R Mahesh's death, KCRsaid he would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country and the state government would stand by and support the family. In an official release, KCr said one member of the family would be offered a government job, based on the qualification, besides a house site to the kin.

A native of Komanpally village of Velpur mandal ,Nizamabad district in Telangana, Mahesh was married only a year ago. His wife Suhasini and parents Chinnaraju and Gangamma were inconsolable when they got the news of his death. He had come in January this year and his last call home was on November. Mahesh had finished schooling at his village and later completed his intermediate from a private college in Nizamabad.He took coaching for the competitive exams in Karimnagar and was selected for the Army in 2014-15. He was posted in Dehradun before his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, Mahesh, three security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.