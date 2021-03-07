KCR Announces Holiday For Women Govt Employees on International Women’s Day

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government declared holiday for all women employees in the government departments on Monday, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued instructions to this effect to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, allowing women employees to avail special causal leave for March 8th.

The Chief Minister conveyed greetings to women in Telangana State on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He said that women play a key role in development and were excelling in all fields on par with men. Women, who constitute 50 percent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a an opportunity, he said.

The State government has taken a series of measures for the development of women. Noted among them were the setting up ofSHE teams for women’s safety, Aasara pensions for the old age women, single woman and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi for conducting marriages of girls from marginalised, minority communities,KCR Kits for pregnant women, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, and Anganwadi teachers among others.