KCR Announces Dalit Bandhu For Poor BC, MBC, Minorities, Brahmins, Other Upper Caste People

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that his government is sketching out plans to come up with more schemes for the welfare of weaker sections of people in the state. In a meeting held on Tuesday, KCR said that even the weaker sections in the upper castes are going to get the benefits of Dalit Bandhu. KCR further added that the Telangana state was formed after a long struggle with an aim of developing all the sections of the people.

After KCR announcing Dalit Bandhu for Dalits, leaders of various political parties and others have been demanding the ruling TRS government to extend Dalit Bandhu to even the Backward classes community, minorities, and Girijans.

TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) state executive committee meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting lasted for two hours and it was chaired by CM KCR. TRS Working President KTR, General Secretary K.S. Keshavarao, General Secretary Satyavathi Rathod, and many other leaders attended the event.

KCR said that leaders should create awareness amongst the people on the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the villages. He said that all the leaders in the TRS party should work for the welfare of the people and further added that those who don't work for the people will not win in the upcoming polls. He suggested all the leaders should be available for the people and should solve the problems of the people. He expressed confidence that TRS is going to rule for another 20 years in the Telangana. He said that poor people from Girijans, BCs, MBCs, Minorities, Brahmins, and other upper castes are eligible for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. KCR further stated that Dalits will be given priority first.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad segment on August 16th which is going for bypolls soon. The main aim of the scheme is to empower Dalits and they will be given Rs. 10 lakh for setting up their own business. It was taken up as a pilot project in Huzurabad and will be extended to the other districts in a phased manner.