KCR To Announce Decision On Schools Reopening Soon

Hyderabad: The safety of the school children is the bothering issue for the parents nowadays. If schools start in these covid times how are the children going to be protected from the virus. The vaccine is out but still, everyone needs to take the vaccine. Once the everyone takes vaccine it would be safe for all to move freely. With increasing cases of Covid-19 being reported from several educational institutions in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday that the State government will review the situation and make an announcement in the State Assembly in the next couple of days.

He pointed out that while the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic was declining in other countries, it has just started in India and numerous cases were being reported from neighbouring States.

“We are taking all precautions to contain the spread of the pandemic. Though the situation is a lot better in Telangana compared to other States, we cannot compromise on the health of our children. We will make a decision after examining the situation across the country and in adherence with the Centre’s guidelines. I will make an announcement in the Assembly in this regard in next two-three days,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the State government was constantly monitoring the situation. The Union government too was working in close coordination with the State and making timely suggestions to contain the virus, he added. He stated that certain residential welfare hostels including a school in Mancherial had reported several cases of students testing positive for Covid-19.