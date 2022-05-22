New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart over lunch at the latter’s residence here on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Hyderabad, issues related to the country’s federal structure, state’s contribution in national growth and other national political issues were discussed in this meeting which lasted around an hour.

After the luncheon meeting, both the chief ministers left for Chandigarh where both leaders along with the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will visit the bereaved families of farmers who died during a year long protest by the farmers against the now repealed three farms law passed by the Modi-led government.

The Telangana chief minister KCR will distribute the cheques of Rs 3 lakh for each affected family. He will also visit the families of four Army personnel from Punjab who were killed in the Galwan clash and hand over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to each family.