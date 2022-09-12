KCR Alerts Officials Over Godavari Levels Rise In Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains, the water levels of River Godavari continued to swell at Bhadrachalam in the Kothagudem district putting the Telangana Government on the alert once again.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari river catchment area, including Kothagudem and Mulug.

As per an official release from the Chief Minister’s office, the water flow in the Godavari River has crossed nine lakh cusecs. The Chief Minister instructed district officials concerned to set up a control room in the secretariat and monitor the situation periodically.

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty directed officials and people living on the river banks to be alert in view of the increasing water levels. Control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate with an emergency dialing number: 08744-241950 and at the Bhadrachalam sub collector’s office with a dialing number: 08743-232444 for people to call during an emergency.

