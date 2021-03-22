KCR For 30% Fitment To Govt Employees From April 1 Under 11th PRC

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced 30 per cent fitment for all the government employees and teachers under the 11th Pay Revision Commission. The orders will come into force with effect from April 1, 2021 he said while speaking at a high-level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday.

The superannuation age also has been increased for employees and teachers up to 61 years.

The announcement will benefit around 9.17 lakh employees in all categories, teachers, pensioners working the State in terms of salary hike.

The State government has decided to implement the PRC recommendations to contract and outsourcing employees, home guards, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, SERP employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV and SSA employees, grant-in-aid, work charged and daily wage employees. . It has also decided to release PRC-related arrears.

The Chief Minister increased the gratuity at retirement for the employees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. He also decided to reduce the age limit for providing the additional quantum pension of 15 per cent for the employees from 75 years to 70 years. It was decided to provide family pension to the bereaved family of employees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme, in case of untimely death of the employee. The government will soon take up inter-district transfers for government employees who are spouses.

As per the recommendations of the committee, the government will set up a steering committee with the participation of trade unions and government officials to decide on the new modalities of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

The Government has decided to carry out the process of promotions and transfers to all teachers who are management wise on the basis of seniority of the former Joint Districts.

The government has decided to sanction additional headmaster (equivalent to school assistants) posts to increase the number to ten thousand, in addition to the number of principals currently working in primary schools.

The Government will immediately initiate the process of inter-district transfers so that spouses and teachers working in different districts can work in the same district.

Teachers from Andhra Pradesh working in the state of Telangana will be allowed by the government to return to their state.

The Government has decided to provide 180 days paid maternity leave to female staff working in KGBV.

The Government has decided to extend the Family Pension Scheme to the family members of CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) employees who have died in the line of duty.

The Government has decided to pay the 12 months arrears in respect of the PRC with special affection for the Government job and teachers, even though the State is in a financially difficult situation. These arrears, along with retirement benefits, can be combined.

