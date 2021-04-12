KCR’s Public Meeting In Nagarjuna Sagar Doubtful

Ahead of Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll, Yuga Thulasi Foundation has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to cancel Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar.

The Petitioner, Shivakumar, said that, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly, the government has ordered not to hold any public meetings and issued G. O. Number 69. He appealed to the Telangana High Court to stop KCR’s meeting.

Even the local farmers are said to have filed a petition saying that the meeting was going to held in their fields without permission. The government is not allowing festival celebrations because of the COVID surge, how come this meeting is happenning, asked the petitioner.

It is known KCR is going to address a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar on April 14 ahead of the byelections to be held in the region