Is KBR Park Safe For Walkers? Telugu Actress Attacked And Mugged

HYDERABAD: A Tollywood actress named Shalu Chourasia was allegedly attacked and mugged by an unidentified miscreant at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park walking path in the city on Sunday night.

As per sources, the actress was walking on the KBR Park path at Road Number 9 side in Banjara Hills at 8: 30 in the night when the incident occurred. She was suddenly attacked by the assailant who forcibly snatched the actress's mobile phone.

In her complaint, she stated that the man first asked her to hand over her money and valuables. When she refused and resisted the attacker who is said to have punched her on her face and also tried to attack her with rocks. The man escaped with her mobile phone. She however managed to dial 100 and called the police. They reached the spot immediately after receiving her call and shifted her to a nearby hospital. Chourasia is said to have sustained injuries on her head and near her eye and her health condition is stable. The actress who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh has been living in Hyderabad for the past four years and working in Telugu films.

Police registered a case and have started investigating. They are checking the CCTV footage and speaking to the park staff and walkers who were around at that time.

There have been a few such incidents at the KBR part, especially after the Film Nagar crossing towards the Road No 12 side of the park where it gets dark and not many people are seen walking there after sunset.

The park which is located around the upscale Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills area is frequented by morning and evening walkers and many celebrities, businessmen, politicians who come here for its greenery and excellent lung space. There are three paths, one inside the park, and the second path is in the outer area. The third path is in the exterior. The KBR park however closes by 7 PM, but the second path right outside is open late in the night. There are few eateries there from the KBR park traffic junction and towards the Film Nagar Junction which is frequented by youngsters and is naturally safe.

Though the police conduct patrolling around the park, there are some points that are desolate. Earlier there was rampant prostitution by transgenders in the KBR parking bay area at the Film Nager Traffic Junction, which went on unabated on that side of the park in the night hours. This was put to an end after a police force was deployed there for a while and the lighting was also increased for the safety of the public.

