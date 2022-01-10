Kavitha Questions Assam CM On Verdict Of Telangana In 2018

Former Nizamabad MP and MLC Kavitha raised objections against the comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. She took to her Twitter and wrote, "Himanta Biswa Ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you & your party are so threatened with the idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats?"

Kavitha also wrote, "The unemployment rate of India has been scaling up and is at is 8% now. TRS is made from the struggle for people's rights, we fought for Telangana all by ourselves. As promised, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people &we continue to create avenues."

She also said that "The initiatives taken up by KCR like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi, and Mission Bhageeradha have been a testimony for the entire country, if you look up for these schemes, you’ll find some similar projects. Fun fact, your party renamed these schemes of Telangana Government."

Kavitha also said that many people have struggled for the formation of Telangana.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the chief guest at a protest programme against GO 317 in Warangal. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, and MLA Etela Rajender participated in the meeting.

He also said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working hard to make his son the next CM of Telangana. He stated that people are ready to teach the ruling party a lesson and people will not tolerate dictators and this was proved by history.