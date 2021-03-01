Kavitha Offers Job To Wife Of Chinese Loan App Victim

Hyderabad: Chandramohan, an employee in a godown and a resident of Petbasheerabad of Medchal had committed suicide on January 2 due to alleged harassment by representatives of instant loan apps. G.Chandramohan could not bear the harassment done for repayments on him by the Chinese loan app. The 36-year-old victim has availed a loan of Rs 60,000 from instant apps. Unable to bear their harassment he hanged himself.

Kavitha had responded to newspaper reports on the suicide case of Chandramohan. MLC K Kavitha has come forward to help the family of a man who recently committed suicide due to harassment by a Chinese loan app. On Sunday she met the deceased family members. She assured them to stand with them, Kavitha announced that the victim’s wife Saritha will be provided a job. She will also support the education of their three daughters.

The former MP also took to Twitter to share the grief of Saritha and her daughters. A month later, she met Saritha and expressed her condolences on the untimely death of Chandramohan. Later, she shared the news of supporting the education of all their daughters until they graduate and a job to the victim’s wife at a prestigious institution.

Kavitha assured Saritha of any further help and that she can always reach her in case of any needs.