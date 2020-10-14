Kavitha Kalwakuntla In Precautionary Home Quarantine

Newly elected MLC and daughter of chief minister KCR, Kavitha Kalwakuntla, has gone into a home quarantine for five days. A release said that Kavitha has gone into home isolation for five days as a precautionary measure.

Kavitha has taken this decision as Jagityal MLA and party leader Sanjay Kumar tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Sanjay met Kavitha on Tuesday to congratulate her on being elected as the MLC. Later, it came to light that he was Covid positive. Sanjay has asked everyone who came into contact with him in recent times to go into isolation as a precautionary measure. She has requested the party workers and well-wishers not to come to meet her.

Soon, Kavitha announced that she was going into home isolation for a period of five days. She also wished Sanjay a speedy recovery. Meanwhile senior TRS leader and MP Maloth Kavitha too met Kavitha on Tuesday and congratulated her on her victory. Several leaders like Nama Nageshwar Rao, Puvvada Ajay, Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Gongidi Sunitha and Arekapudi Gandhi congratulated on her victory.