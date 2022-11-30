Kavitha Kalvakuntla Sets Eye on Ministerial Berth

With the high level meeting organised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to review the development works undertaken by the Municipal Department across the state along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city, rumours are rife in political circles that KCR wanted his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha to become minister. There is a buzz in the political circles that Kalvakuntla Kavitha is going to contest the ensuing Assembly elections in 2023 from Nizamabad Urban constituency.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that the TRS sitting MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta will be fielded as MP candidate for the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency in the 2024 elections.

Kavitha had been the MP of Nizamabad from 2014 to 2019. She lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad to her BJP rival Dharmpauri Aravind. Now, she is serving as an MLC.

