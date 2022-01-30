Kavitha Kalvakuntla Bats For Strengthening of Rape Laws in India

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to strengthen India's rape laws. Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted stating, “It’s been 30 years and justice is yet to be served to the victims, rather warriors of 1992 Ajmer Rape case. I humbly appeal to CJI Ramana and Kiren Rijiju, to consider framing laws and policies that give hope of speedy justice to our women.”

The Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla was responding to a tweet about an event that occurred in Rajasthan's POCSO courtroom in which the victim, survivor of a gang rape, yelled at the judge, counsel, and accused, asking why she was being called to court over and again for 30 years. “A gang rape survivor’s anger tore through the old, yelling POCSO courtroom in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. “Why are you still calling me to court again and again? It has been 30 years,” she shouted at the judge, lawyers, and the accused present in the court,” said the tweet.