Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday questioned the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who left the country for a foreign trip on Tuesday and is expected to return today. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana's Sircilla on July 21. He will address a public meeting in state minister KTR’s turf and will likely release ‘Sircilla Declaration’.

TRS leader Kavitha told ANI that the Congress leader can learn a lot from Telangana and she also wanted to know his whereabouts. “Anybody can learn from Telangana. They can learn from here and go, but my question is - Is Rahul Ji even in India? Where is he? That we want to know,” Kavitha said.

She emphasised the Congress leader's unavailability and said, “If he wants to come to Telangana's Sircilla, he has so much to learn and he can take that back to his own constituency as well. But I and the whole nation is wondering where is he right now?”

Responding to a question on TRS asking for flood relief from the Centre, the MLC told ANI, “Telangana was not allocated with any kind of flood relief fund, whereas other states have gotten their due share.”

She demanded that the Union government consider the emergency situation in Telangana. “It is a shared responsibility of both the Centre and the state after any disaster strikes. So, we sincerely urge the Central government to take cognisance of the situation and help the state out in this situation of distress,” the MLC said.

Notably, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and requested him to declare Telangana flood a National Disaster. He also urged PM Modi to deploy NDRF in the state and also provide a relief package of Rs 2,000 crore for the repair and construction of roads damaged during floods.



(With inputs from ANI)