Kaushik Reddy Playing Mind Game Since 2 Months: Sakshi Report

Congress Party, PCC Secretary and Huzurabad Congress in-charge, and youth leader Padi Kaushik Reddy's phone call leak went viral. He resigned from the party on Monday. In the audio, Kaushik Reddy was heard asking Kamalapur Mandal Congress president Bollam Rajireddy to mobilise youth for money. Kaushik Reddy, who had so far claimed to be the Congress candidate could be heard saying that he was a TRS candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls.

Earlier, many rumours broke out stating that Kaushik Reddy would join TRS. However, Kaushik Reddy never admitted it and said that he would contest from the Congress party. He also met TPCC President, Revanth Reddy and expressed his hope that he would contest from Congress in the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls. He was expected to contest from Congress but with the leak of audiotape, Congress leaders were shocked. With Kaushik Reddy resigning from the Congress party, PCC president Revanth Reddy has to search for a Congress candidate for Huzurabad bypolls.

It is said that Padi Kaushik Reddy was in touch with the pink party leaders after Etela Rajender resigned from the party. Congress senior leaders Jeevan Reddy, VH, and many others have supported Etela but Padi Kaushik Reddy lashed out at Etela.

A few days ago, Padi Kaushik Reddy said that Etela's son, Nithin Reddy had purchased 31 acres of land in Medchal Mandal, and in the documents, Nithin mentioned Etela's name as Etela Rajender Reddy. Kaushik Reddy also claimed that Etela owns 700 acres of land and urged Chief Minister KCR to conduct an inquiry into this.

A month ago, Padi Kaushik Reddy met TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. After the meeting, news broke out stating that he would join TRS. However, Kaushik Reddy termed the news as baseless rumours and clarified that he would contest from Huzurabad with a congress ticket in the upcoming bypolls. Everyone expected that Kaushik Reddy won't leave the Congress party. But, now, the audio call leak had caused a stir in the political circles.

According to the reports, after Etela's resignation, TRS is working hard to choose a candidate who would give tough competition to Etela. So, TRS thought to give a ticket for Padi Kaushik Reddy and TRS senior leaders came in touch with Kaushik. It is said that Gangula Kamalakar used to give information to Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Sakshi in its Karimnagar district edition had come up with an article titled 'Yuddham Modalaindi' on May 11th. The next day, Kaushik Reddy interacted with the media and revealed some documents, and spoke about 700 acres of land worth Rs. 600 crores.