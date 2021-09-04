Kaun Banega Crorepati: KTR's Tweet Becomes Question In KBC-13 Check What It Is

Sep 04, 2021, 14:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana IT Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao(KTR) is a tech-savvy person who is active on social media and had a massive following.

Now, one of his old tweets has found its way to Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz program Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the special episodes of the show, this tweet was asked as a question to former Indian cricketing giants Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

The question was "Citing a list of unpronounceable COVID-19 medicines, whom did Telangana Minister KTR tag in his tweet: "I suspect _ ji pakka has a role to play in it?"‘ The options were Kapil Sibal, Subramanian Swamy, Amitav Ghosh and Shashi Tharoor. In fact, Ganguly and Shewag correctly answered the question

Meanwhile, one of the netizens brought this matter to the attention of KTR.

KTR reacted to the tweet and wrote "Ain’t this hilarious @ShashiTharoor! Just a tongue-in-cheek comment apparently made it to KBC. Hope Dada and Sehwag got it right."

Also Read: Tokyo Paralympics: Guide Surprises Sprinter With Love Proposal

Advertisement
Back to Top