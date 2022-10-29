Karthika Somavaram Vratam, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam started on 26 October 2022 and ends on 23 November 2022. It's very special for Hindus and devotees offer prayers to both Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

Devotees believe that doing 'Somavaram Vratam' during the month of Karthika will bring good luck to them. According to the mythology, those who have performed Vishnu pujas on somavaram vratam will reach to Vaikuntham, and those who have performed puja to Shiva then they will go to Shivalokam. But, both vaikuntam and shivalokam are the same. It is said that people who perform vratams, japas and donations during the karthika masam will give them the result of doing 1000 Ashvamedha Yagnas which is an ancient culture in India.

There are four Karthika Mondays in Karthika Masam 2022.

31st October

7th November

14th November

21st November

Devotees who have a facility for having a holy dip in the nearby river can do it before sunrise, those who don't have can go for a normal bath. First, clean the house and also clean the area around Tulasi Kota.

Then decorate the area where you place God with flowers and lit a lamp. It is better to use either coconut oil or til oil for lighting the lamps. Place the lamp towards God's side. Offer Prasadam to God.

Fasting Rules:

Some people don't eat anything for the whole day whereas a few others eat at the end of the day after lighting the lamps in the evening.

People should take bath early in the morning and should wear clean clothes.

Those who are fasting should consume sattvic food.

One can consume liquid foods as well.

One should stay close to God.