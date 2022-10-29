Karthika Masam Which Oil To Use For Deeparadhana, Check Rules

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam started on October 26 and is going to end on November 23. In the month of Karthika, generally, devotees light the lamps in front of God and also in the temples.

In the month of Karthika, one has to light the lamp using til oil as Maa Lakshmi loves it. One has to make one wick using three threads and has to use it. One needs to use two such wicks to light the lamps. During the winter season, generally, blood vessels will be blocked and there may be a disturbance in the blood flow. If we light the til oil diya and sit there for some time, the smoke that comes out of diya clears the blood vessels and there may not be any disturbance in the blood flow.

According to puranas, deeparadhana can be done in the temples in the evenings during Karthika Masam. It is said that diya will be placed towards the south side only on Narakachaturdasi but on other days, it has to be placed in another direction except the south. The lamp which is lit towards the south direction on Narakachaturdasi is known as Yamadeepam.

