Karthika Masam Special: South India's Badrinath Limbadrigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam Begins In Bheemgal

The famous Brahmotsavam at Limbadri Gutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy has begun. The Brahmotsavam was kickstarted by bringing the procession idols from Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple from Bheemgal village to Limbadri Gutta temple. Every year, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam is held in the auspicious Karthika Masam.

These are the important dates you should know...

On 20th November, the procession idols arrived at the temple

On 21st November: Deeparadana and RakshaBandhan Pujas will be performed.

22nd November: Dwajarohanam and other festivals

23rd November: Kushmanda Navami and these celebrations will be conducted till November 30.

Limbadri Gutta temple is also called as south India’s Badrinath temple. The name Limbadri is derived from Nimba Vrusham. Nimba means neem tree. The temple got its name as it was covered by the neem tree. Brahmotsavam in Karthika Masam, Narasimha Jayanti Utsavams in Vaishaka Masam, Pushya Saptahotsavam in Pushya Masam and Vasantotsavam on Phalguna Pournami are some of the key festivals celebrated at the LambadriGutta temple.

These Brahmotsavams see a huge inflow of pilgrims coming from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Due to Covid-19 pandemic this year, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to take part in the brahmotsavams, said Nambhi Limbadri, chief priest of the Limbadri Gutta temple.