Karthika Masam Special Shiva Mantras To Chant

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam started after the completion of Diwali. It began on Padyami, i.e., on October 26, and is going to end on November 23. People offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi during the Karthika Masam. It is mentioned in many Puranas, that Karthika month has great significance.

Here are some special Shiva Mantras to chant during Karthika Masam.

In the Karthika Masam, devotees chant Shiva and Vishnu mantras.

Mantras to chant:

Devotees can chant Vishnu Sahasranam and Shiva Astotharas. After performing puja in front of the God, one has to lit the lamp in front of Tulasi Kota. Lighting the lamp in Shiva temples on Mondays can also be done. Devotees fast on Mondays and will break the fast in the evening.

