Karthika Masam 2022: Shiva Temples To Visit For Conceiving A Child

Karthika Masam 2022: The month of Karthika is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Each day during this month is auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees wake up early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Shiva; they lit lamps in front of Lord Shiva in the puja room as well as in front of the Tulasi Kota before sunrise and after sunset. Tulasi Plant is considered as Maa Lakshmi. Some devotees also fast on Mondays during the month of Karthika.

Here are Shiva temples to visit for conceiving a child.

Santhana Sambashivudu:

Santhana Sambashivudu temple is located in the Palnadu district. Women who are not having children for a long time after marriage can visit this temple for conceiving a child.

Annapurna Sametha Kasi Vishweshwara Swamy:

Annapurna Sametha Kasi Vishweshwara Swamy has its own prominence. This temple is located in Rasangipadu village of Nakrekal. Women believe that those who visit this temple will get good results. It is also believed that those who have been suffering from financial problems will also get their problems solved.