Karimnagar TRS Leader Plotted To Kill Me, Claims Etela

In a shocking revelation, BJP leader Etela Rajender claimed that a TRS leader who belongs to the Karimnagar district is plotting to kill him. He further added that the TRS leader has joined his hands with a gang and is sketching out plans to kill him. He also said that he had received death threats from Nayeem and wasn't afraid of such things. He made it clear that he is not a person who would fear for such cheap tricks. On Monday, Etela Rajender started padayatra in the name of 'Prajadeevana Yatra' from Huzurabad, Karimnagar district.

Etela Rajender said that it is not new for him to participate in the movements. He further added that he is the son of Etela Mallaiah and self-respect is much more important than anything for him. Etela said that BJP is going to repeat a success story just like that of Dubbaka bypolls in Huzurabad byelections as well. He said that many conspiracies have been hatched in 2018 to defeat him but the people of Huzurabad supported him.

On Sunday, Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna campaigned in the constituency. She said that she has worked and campaigned for Etela in all the elections which he had contested in the past.

Etela Rajender was sacked and dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over allegations of land grabbing in the Medak district. He resigned from the TRS party and joined BJP.