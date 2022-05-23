Karimnagar: Speeding Car Hit Roadside Tree, 2 Killed

A speeding car hit a roadside tree on Warangal-Karimnagar main road and it resulted in the death of two persons. The road accident took place near Keshapatnam of Shankarapatnam Mandal on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Nagunuri Ajit Kumar and Gavideperu Praveen Kumar. The two persons died on the spot.

According to police, Ajit Kumar and Praveen Kumar, the residents of Sitarampur of Karimnagar town. They went to Warangal and were returning to Karimnagar when the accident took place. When they reached the spot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. After knowing about the accident, police rushed to the spot. The dead bodies have been shifted to the nearest government hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

In another incident, two youth from Hyderabad drowned in Kondapochamma Sagar, built near Markook as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on Sunday. Akshay Venkat and Rajan Sharma of Hyderabad went to swimming in the reservoir. They drowned completely into the reservoir and couldn't swim back. Police tried to trace the bodies but they couldn't.

