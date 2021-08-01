KARIMNAGAR: In a scary incident a poisonous snake entwined a man’s legs and went up his dhoti, while he tried to catch it. The incident took place at Jangapalli village in Ganneruvaram Mandal, Karimnagar district. Gaddemida Rajayya who was an expert in catching snakes saw the snake near the village. He pressed a stick onto the snake's mouth and tried to catch it, but the snake coiled itself between his two legs and literally went into his dhoti.

Madupu Narsimhachari another villager who was passing by immediately caught its tail and freed Rajyya . Together they captured and killed the poor snake. The incident took place on Friday and went viral on social media and was also aired on Sakshi TV on Saturday.

But the highlight however was Bithiri Sathi’s funny narration of the video in Telugu in his imitable style, which will leave you in splits.

Watch the video here: