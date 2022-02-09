Karimnagar: Rooster Charged Ticket Fare For Travelling In TSRTC Bus

A rooster was charged a bus fare for travelling in a TSRTC bus. The incident took place in Sultanabad bus stand on Tuesday. TSRTC bus conductor charged a bus fare of Rs 30 for a rooster from the passenger, who was travelling from Godavarikhani to Sultanabad.

According to the reports, a passenger, Mohammed Ali boarded the bus at Ramagundam along with the rooster but it was covered with a saree. As a result, the driver and conductor didn't notice it. The rooster started moving inside the saree when the bus reached the Sultanabad bus stand. The bus conductor who observed that something was moving inside the cloth, further questioned Mohammed Ali. The passenger said that there was a rooster inside the cloth. Then the conductor issued a Rs. 30 ticket to the rooster. Mohammed Ali questioned about the ticket of the rooster, then the conductor said that all the living things would be charged in RTC buses.

V Venkatesham, Godavarikhani depot manager speaking to a news website said that animals are not allowed into the TSRTC buses as per norms. He further stated that the conductor didn't notice the passenger boarding the vehicle along with the bird and on the other hand, he didn't make the passenger get down from the bus after noticing the rooster and the conductor also charged a bus fare which is against the rules. So, the manager said that disciplinary action would be taken against the conductor.

As many as 35 items, including raw fish, dry fish, pet animals, crackers, petrol, and other inflammable materials, are not allowed.

