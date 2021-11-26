Karimnagar: Road Accident Claims 4 Lives In Manakondur

Four persons died and one person received severe injures in a road accident. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near Manakondur police station. The deceased were identified as Koppula Balaji Sridhar, Koppula Srinivas Rao, Sridhar, and car driver Hinduri Jalander. Penchala Srinivas Rao received severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

The incident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a tree on the Huzurabad-Karimnagar highway.

Srinivas is working as an executive engineer in the Panchayatraj department of the Rajanna-Sircilla district, Balaji Sridhar is practising as an advocate in Peddapalli court. The victims are the residents of Jyothinagar of Karimnagar town and they went to Kalluru of Khammam district to attend a function. They met with an accident while returning to Karimnagar. The dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital in Karimnagar for postmortem.

