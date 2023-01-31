Karimnagar: KTR Shreds Eatala Rajender at Jammikunta Rally

Karimnagar: Taking the BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Eatala Rajender on their home turf, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the people to ensure Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s win from Huzurabad Assembly constituency in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Clarifying that nothing has changed in the BRS, the party’s working president said it’s flag and agenda is intact, therefore, local people should carefully choose between BRS, which provides assurance and BJP, which allegedly cheats the people. He was addressing a public meeting Jammikunta in Karimnagar today.

He said chief minister KCR introduced Eatala Rajender to Huzurabad Assembly constituency. There were 33 candidates who were willing to contest the elections from Huzurabad constituency but (formerly) TRS party chose Rajender as its candidate and in the end, he bit the hand that fed him, KTR alleged.

Lashing out at the central government, the BRS leader said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, a domestic cylinder whose cost was Rs 400 is now touching Rs 1,200 and the price rise is not coming down.

The Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister alleged that only industrialists like Gautam Adani have prospered during BJP’s 8-year rule while the common man is still struggling to feed his family.

“Forget about fulfilling these promises. The people’s hard-earned money is now being deposited into a single individual’s account,” KTR remarked.

