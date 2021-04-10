Karimnagar Idly Bandi Vendor A Triple Graduate: Deets Inside

The dangerous coronavirus has made people experience different situations. People have been facing a lot of problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed the economy to the brink while many have lost their jobs.

Most of the teachers and lecturers have lost their jobs and became unemployed. They are struggling a lot to return to normalcy and are taking up odd jobs to eke out their living. Some of the teachers and management staff have committed suicide in the past year as they were unable to meet their needs.

Sampath, a resident of Huzurabad, Karimnagar used to work as a correspondent in a private school in Shankarpatnam of Huzurabad, Karimnagar district. Due to the coronavirus, the school has been shut and as a result, he lost his job. He started a tiffin bandi and the name of it is grabbing all the attention. He attached a banner to the cart which reads, 'Nirudhyogi - M.Sc, B.Ed, B.Li.Sc'.