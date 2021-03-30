Karimnagar On High Alert After Increase In Corona Cases

With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are rising. A steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases has been witnessed in Telangana over the last few days. On Sunday, Telangana reported 403 fresh cases. While 313 persons have recovered from the viral infection, two persons succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

The government of Telangana is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus. The state crossed the one-crore mark in the total samples tested so far, as the total number of positive cases stood at 3.07 lakh.

As the number of coronavirus cases are rising, the state invoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and the Indian Penal Code, banning public celebration of festivals, rallies, and processions. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there won't be any lockdown in the state.

The Karimnagar Police is conducting awareness programmes on how to be safe and secure as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state. The police filed cases against 11 people who didn't wear masks and were roaming on the roads.

The district officials are staying alert and are taking all the precautionary measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the district. The region has also made wearing masks in public places and during travel in public transport mandatory.