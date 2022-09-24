Karimnagar: Harassed by Loan App Agents EAMCET Topper Ends Life

Yet another case of suicide due to harassment by loan app agents was reported in Telangana on Saturday.

Fed up with the online lending money apps recovery agents harassment, Muni Sai, a teenager from Nagunuru, Karimnagar district has committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his friend's room at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on September 20. After knowing that he consumed pesticide, his friends had taken him to the hospital for treatment. He died on September 23, Friday while undergoing treatment.

According to his parents, Muni Sai secured 2,000 rank in EAMCET and yet to attend the counselling. He took a loan of Rs 10,000 from online money lending apps. However, the loan app agents threatened him to pay more Rs 15,000 after repaying them Rs 45,000. They also threatened Muni Sai that they will label him as a cheater and his photos will be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay the amount. Fearing it, Muni Sai took an extreme step, parents said.

