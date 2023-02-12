Karimnagar: Distressed Class X Student Jumps from Hostel Building, Breaks Her Leg

Karimnagar: A class X student attempted to commit suicide as she was upset with her parents for sending her to a boarding school. The incident occurred in Jyotiba Phule Gurukul School in Gangadhar Mandal of Karimnagar district on Sunday.

The parents of a 15-year-old student Hasini had admitted her into the residential school. She was perturbed that her parents did not visit her in a long time. Distressed Hasini jumped from the top floor of the school and broke her right leg.

The school management rushed the injured student to a government hospital. The teachers and students tried to persuade Hasini from taking the extreme step but she slipped and fell to the ground and received grievous injuries.

Also Read: KCR Counters Opposition Leaders Demolition Barbs, Criticizes Modi Govt’s Policies



