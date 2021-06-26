Karimnagar DC Suspends Village Sarpanch For Breaching Norms

The district administration cracked the whip on a sarpanch by suspending him on charges of alleged dereliction of duties. The collector has suspended a sarpanch for neglecting the development of the village. The incident took place in Rukmapur village, Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district. Collector Shashanka issued notices suspending the sarpanch for six months for his negligent behaviour. Piles of garbage, mud and weeds present in the village while drains were choked with garbage. The sanitation works were not carried out in the villages.

Lingayya, the sarpanch of the village is acting against the rules of the Panchayati Raj. Collector Shashanka on Friday issued orders suspending him as per Section 37 (5) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj (TPR) Act, 2018. According to the sources, action has been initiated against the sarpanch for allegedly violating the relevant provisions of the TPR Act.