Karimnagar: Couple Dies By Suicide Due To Financial Problems

In a very tragic incident, a couple died by suicide due to financial problems. The incident took place in Ashoknagar of Karimnagar. According to the police, Narla Venkatesham (58) and Sujatha (50) were found hanging from iron rods of a slab beside their home. Police said that Venkatesham and Sujatha who slept after having dinner on Friday found hanging in the Saturday morning. The dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Venkatesham who is running a general store in Karimnagar was facing losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the family members are facing financial problems. On the other hand, Srikanth, the son of the couple also lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Srikanth along with his family is staying along with his parents in Karimnagar. Police are suspecting that the couple might have taken such an extreme step due to financial problems.

Also Read: ​Self-employment Training Programmes For Transgender Community Will Be Implemented In Telangana Soon!