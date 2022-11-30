Karimnagar: CBI Raids Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s Residence 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The CBI raided the minister's residence 20 days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths along with I-T officials conducted searches and broke open Kamalakar's residence when he was out of the station.

Earlier on November 9, the ED launched the searches, under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), at the offices and residential premises of Swetha Granites, Swetha Agencies, Sri Venkateshwara Granites Private Limited, PSR Granites Private Limited, Arvind Granites, Giriraj Shipping Agencies Private Limited and their related entities in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. ED on Monday,November 28 reportedly questioned the minister's brother and Swetha Granites Director Gangula Venkanna. The ED recorded Venakanna's statement on FEMA violation.

