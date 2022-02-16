Karimnagar Boy Ends Life After Parents Refuse Money to Buy Ticket for Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

An 11-year-old youngster committed suicide after his parents refused to give him money to buy ticket in advance for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. The incident occurred on Monday night in Puranipet, Jagtial town.

According to officials, Panduloji Navadeep, a Class 8 student, wanted to get a ticket for the upcoming film Bheemla Naik as his friends bought it. On Monday night, he asked Rs 300 from his father, Narsaiah to purchase ticket in advance. However, Narsaiah declined his request citing financial crunch.

After his father refused to give him money, the boy walked into his room and locked himself inside. After their calls did not yield any response, the parents broke open the door to find the boy, hanging in the balcony.