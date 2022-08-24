Karimnagar: BJP MLA Raja Singh Effigy Burnt For Inciting Communal Hatred

Muslim unions in Huzurabad in Karimnagar district protested against BJP MLA T Raja Singh following his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The unions burnt Raja Singh's effigy while demanding action against the MLA. A case has been filed against Huzurabad police station.

Protests erupted in Hyderabad and some parts of Telangana after a video of BJP MLA Raja Singh went viral on Social media in which he made comments against the Prophet.

The Goshamahal MLA was granted bail by a local court in the evening, hours after he was arrested from his residence. Raja Singh has been suspended by the party and given 10 days to explain why he should not be expelled.

Protesters’ attempts to march towards Raja Singh’s neighbourhood early Wednesday morning were foiled by the police. They also burnt his effigies in many places.

