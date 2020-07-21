HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) inaugurated several developmental projects including an IT Tower, Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge regional office besides a 24-hour daily water supply scheme in Karimnagar on Tuesday, July 21.

After the inauguration, ministers KTR and Gangula Kamalakar planted saplings on the banks of the river Maner. The IT Tower, which will be coming up here, is believed to be the second largest in Telangana.

Speaking on this occasion, KTR said that he feels proud of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government which is providing 24-hour drinking water to Karimnagar with the launch of the latest daily water supply scheme.

The minister said that every work started in Karimanagar yielded fruitful results, benefitting the people.

He said that the programme has been taken up with a view to mitigating all the water problems of the people and he hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been focusing on every sector for the past six years.

KTR said the government has taken up this project at a cost of Rs 109 crore. The 94 MLD capacity project has been designed keeping in view future requirements and this project will serve the water requirements of Karimnagar people till 2048.

He said that state government is focussed on providing all the basic amenities to the public.

The Telangana minister said that CM KCR-led government is planning for the effective utilization of Krishna and Godavari waters which will help in the irrigation of around 1.25 crore acres of cultivable land in the state.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLAs Rasamayi Balakishan and Ravi Shankar accompanied KTR during his Karimnagar visit.