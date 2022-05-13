HYDERABAD: Karate Kalyani, a character artist who has been quite vocal about the affairs of the Telugu Film Industry and especially about the plight of women, was in the news again for trying to be a moral police. On Thursday night, she allegedly slapped a YouTuber named Srikanth Reddy about certain videos he made which were derogatory in nature in respect to women and posted on YouTube.

She reportedly went to Srikanth to question him in the night about these videos at a busy center in Yousufguda in the City. As per the video which went viral on Social Media last night, shows Kalyani holding a baby in her hands and walking toward Srikanth asking him something. She suddenly slaps him during the conversation. It is clear that he doesn’t react but in between another man suddenly attacks Srikanth and slaps him hard. The YouTuber loses his cool and slaps the man back and also slaps Kalyani in the melee and she falls to the ground with the baby. Whether the male person was with her is not known.

A fight seemed to have ensued in public glare where they apparently assaulted the man and tore his clothes. Kalyani can be seen abusing the man for making such videos and hitting her especially when she had an infant in her hand. It is reported that Srikanth approached the SR Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against Karate Kalyani for assaulting him.

Karate Kalyani who is also a traditional Hari Katha artist joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August last year in the presence of Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

