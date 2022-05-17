Karate Kalyani Rubbishes Child Adoption Allegations

HYDERABAD: In a turn of events, cine actress Karate Kalyana rubbished all the allegations levelled at her of adopting a child.

The actress met the Hyderabad collector along with the baby and the parents on Tuesday to brief what had exactly happened so far. While making it clear that she had not adopted a 5-month-old child, she told presspersons that what she had spoken with the YouTube channel was true.

"I had done it with an intention of someone could take inspiration after seeing me", she added.

The actress also said that she did not receive any notices from the Social and Child welfare officials.

She termed the entire fiasco around the kidnap and trafficking allegations a plot to bring her down.

