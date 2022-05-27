Karate Kalyani complains to CCS against 20 YouTube channels over obscene prank videos. She lodged a complaint in the CCS with all the proofs. CCS Police have registered an FIR under sections 67A and 509 of the IT Act. Notices will be soon issued to the YouTube channels and the investigation is underway.

A few days ago, Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint in the SR Nagar Police Station against YouTuber Srikanth Reddy alleging she was abused and assaulted by him. She alleged that she was receiving many complaints from women against Srikanth who allegedly created not only abusive content on YouTube but also showed women in an obscene manner in his videos. On the other hand, Srikanth Reddy also filed a complaint against Karate Kalyani alleging she abused and attacked him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Host Nagarjuna's Bumper Offer For Common Man