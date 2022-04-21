Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals - LB Nagar performed a complex and rare CT surgery to save the life of a housewife and young mother of three small children (Shreeshant - 6 years, Sindhu 5 years & Sushant 4 years). Swarna, a 28-year-old patient, hailing from Kuchepally Village, Janagam Dist., Warangal, was admitted to Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, with complaint of breathlessness for last 6 days. On echocardiography, she was found to have severe aortic regurgitation. Following a CT scan, she was found to have dilated aortic root as well.

The patient came from a financially poor background. Due to this constraint, her family could not help her a great deal. Despite this rather difficult state of affairs, surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals admitted the patient on the same day of arrival in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and stabilized her by successfully treating her symptoms. She was then prepared to undergo heart surgery.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Vishal V Khante, Senior Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals - LB Nagar, Hyderabad, said, “When the first section of the aorta where the aortic valve resides dilates and reaches a critical size, there is a risk of it tearing and leading to a malignant condition. Rupture of the aorta can lead to sudden death of the patient. During the surgery, the aortic valve and big blood vessel of the heart, known as the ascending aorta, is replaced by an artificial valve and Dacron graft. Thanks to our expert heart team, the surgery was successful and the patient was discharged in a healthy condition after 6 days.”

The patient underwent the complex Bentall’s surgery at Kamineni Hospitals, the outcome of which was successful, Dr. Vishal added.

The hospital provides the full spectrum of cardiology and cardiac surgery services needed for treatment of complex heart diseases.

Senior CT, heart & lung transplant surgeon Dr. Vishal V Khante, along with Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Dr. Sagar Chandra Buyar, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Suresh Kumar, Chief Anaesthesist, OT, and Nursing team participated in the surgery.

