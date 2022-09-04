Kamareddy VRA Dies by Suicide Over Pay Scale Delay

Depressed over the delay of pay scale implementation, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) from Kamareddy has died by suicide on Monday. He was identified as Ashok from Bollaram village of Nagireddypet mandal in the district.

VRAs across the state have been demanding for the implementation of Pay Scale. According to the locals, He was found hanging from a tree at a rivulet near his village.

After registering the case, the police shifted the body to a government hospital for the postmortem. VRAs staged a protest at the hospital and raised slogans against the Telangana government for delaying the implementation of the pay scale. They demanded the justice to be done to the kin of the deceased at the hospital. As a result, a tense situation prevailed at the hospital for a while.

