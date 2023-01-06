Kamareddy Tense After Bandh Call Over Industrial Master Plan

Tension gripped the Kamareddy district of Telangana on Friday after a bandh call given by the farmers' JAC. Section 30 of the police act has been imposed in the town. Police have put restrictions on the roads leading to the town. Leaders from opposition parties BJP and Congress have been put under house arrest.

Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers. Speaking to the media, Shabbir Ali said that the congress party will stand by the farmers. He demanded the state government to amend the master plan. He further added the state government is grabbing land from the farmers.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Telangana Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the master plan of the industrial zone in Kamareddy was still in the draft stage. KTR said that the government would make changes to the draft and any requests and objections will be taken into consideration if the farmers approached the government directly.

