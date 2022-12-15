Kamareddy: Man Stuck Between Boulders Since 42 Hours Rescued

KAMAREDDY: Shada Raju, who was stuck in the crevice between two huge boulders was safely rescued and shifted to a hospital in an ambulance. The rescue operations were carried out by the Kamareddy district police and administration to save the man in question which went for more than 30 hours.

Shada Raju(36) from Reddipeta who went hunting on Tuesday morning along with another friend Ashok had fallen into the crevice between two huge boulders at Singarayapalli Puligutta in the Ghanpur forest area near Kamareddy district of Telangana. The accident happened when Raju reportedly dropped his mobile phone and when he attempted to retrieve it, he slipped and fell into the small opening of the boulders. He was stuck in the cave since Tuesday evening. Mahesh who was with him stayed with him overnight, but sensing the gravity of the situation, immediately alerted the locals nearby. They quickly called the local police and rescue operations led by police, revenue, and forest department officials started on Wednesday evening.

The officials made several attempts to bring him out with ropes. They deployed JCB and other digging equipment to try and dislodge the boulders. They also had the rocks blasted in the adjacent side to the location where Raju was stuck to help him out. Police have ept an ambulance with oxygen and other first aid medication ready to treat and take Raju to the hospital after he is extricated.

Meanwhile, Raju told the police that he was fine with minor injuries. They gave him glucose and ORS to keep him hydrated. Thankfully as his head was out of the opening he was able to breathe from the narrow crevice. They called his family and made them speak to Raju to boost his confidence.

Even after the boulders were blasted he was still stuck his legs were seen protruding from the other side, but his head was still stuck between the rocks. They tried to put in coconut oil to try and squeeze him out, but that didn’t work either. A sense of despair prevailed and officials had to think of alternate ways to bring him out without hurting him even as tension mounted for Raju's family about his survival.

They also deployed drilling machines to cut through the rocks to try and extricate him. But the tricky part which was making the rescue ops difficult was that his head was stuck from the top side though his body waist down was free. Locals and villagers from across the area and the media gathered to see the massive rescue ops and prayed for the man to be out of danger soon. The media and bystanders were sent away from the accident site as they conducted chemical blasts around the area once again to create a gap for him to move his head out. They covered him with a bedsheet to prevent any splinters from falling on him. The rescue operation which was done in conjunction with the police and district machinery finally proved successful and he was safely taken out and immediately sent to the Kamareddy Government hospital in the ambulance kept ready for him. It is reported that Raju suffered minor injuries on his hand and was suffering from fatigue.

His wife and family members heaved a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude to the officials for bringing Raju out safely. In the whole ordeal, his friend Ashok was with him by his side all through the past 48 hours since the time of the accident.

